Abdul Raof, acting Kota Raja UMNO Chief

SHAH ALAM: The Kota Raja UMNO division chief position is now held by Abdul Raof Mokhtar, said Selangor UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin.

He said that Abdul Raof, who is currently the deputy chief of the division, will act in the position until the next party election.

He said this followed the resignation of Kota Raja UMNO division chief, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who also expressed his intention to join PKR on May 30.

“Automatically, the deputy chief of the (Kota Raja) UMNO Division will act in the position of division chief. We will send an official letter to UMNO president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) for the matter to be brought to the Supreme Council meeting,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after opening the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Selangor UMNO 2025 Delegation meeting at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam, which was attended by 1,248 delegates from the state party’s wings last night.

Megat Zulkarnain announced that his friendship with Tengku Zafrul is still as usual, and also called on Selangor UMNO to continue working and moving forward.

On May 30, Tengku Zafrul, Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, announced his resignation from UMNO via a statement on Facebook, stating that he had sent a letter of resignation to the UMNO leadership on the same date.

Tengku Zafrul, through a letter sent to the UMNO leadership, expressed his intention to resign as a member of the Supreme Council, Kota Raja UMNO Division Chief and UMNO member.