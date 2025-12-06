A Malaysian woman’s routine e-hailing trip turned into her worst nightmare when her driver spent the entire 20-kilometer journey boasting about violently assaulting previous passengers – and she’s sharing her terrifying experience as a warning to others.

The shocking incident has gone viral after the woman detailed her horrifying ride on social media, revealing how the driver casually bragged about “slapping an office worker until they bled” and even hunting down a student who dared to give him a low rating. But that wasn’t the worst part – he also claimed to have physically attacked a police officer.

What started as a normal booking quickly spiraled into pure terror as the driver began his disturbing confessions. “He told me he had a bad temper when dealing with passengers,“ the woman wrote in her now-viral post. The driver’s violent stories weren’t just random boasting – they seemed designed to intimidate her into compliance.

The psychological manipulation worked. When the driver complained about petrol costs and questioned her tip amount, the frightened passenger handed over extra money without even asking for her change back. “I was too scared to ask for my change back,“ she admitted, realizing only later that she’d been scammed through fear tactics.

The woman’s ordeal didn’t end with just one bad experience. She revealed another chilling encounter with a different e-hailing driver who somehow returned her lost keys despite her never sharing her home address – a revelation that has left her fearing for her safety as someone who lives alone.

After filing a complaint with the e-hailing platform, she received what many are calling an inadequate response. Customer service representatives told her that drivers only have access to passenger addresses, claiming that ratings and complaints remain confidential. This explanation has done little to ease her concerns about her personal safety.

The viral post has sparked intense debate online, with thousands of netizens weighing in with their own experiences and safety advice. The overwhelming consensus? Report the driver to the police immediately. “Don’t worry if you don’t have a recording – as long as you have the driver’s license plate, inform police you want to make a cover report in case anything happens,“ urged one commenter.

Others shared practical safety tips that every e-hailing user should know. “Never book directly from your actual home address – always use a nearby location for safety,“ advised one experienced user. Another suggested strategic timing: “Rate the driver after two days. Delay the rating. He’s only intimidating you with threats.”

The e-hailing platform has since responded to the viral post, requesting additional details to investigate the matter. However, many users are questioning whether this response is sufficient given the serious nature of the allegations.

This incident has reignited conversations about passenger safety in Malaysia’s booming e-hailing industry. While most drivers provide professional service, stories like this highlight the urgent need for stronger safety measures and background checks. The woman’s brave decision to share her experience publicly serves as both a warning and a call for action – because no passenger should ever feel terrorized during what should be a simple journey from point A to point B.