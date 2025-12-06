UK PM Starmer calls Air India crash ‘devastating’

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday called the scenes of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad “devastating”, adding “my thoughts are with the passengers and their families”.

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,“ Starmer said in a statement issued by his Downing Street office.

“My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

Air India said the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8 included 53 British nationals.

UK foreign minister David Lammy wrote on X that he was “deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad”.

“My thoughts are with all those affected,“ he added. “The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support.”

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III was being kept updated on the accident, while Conservative leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch called the news “heartbreaking”.