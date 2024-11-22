Abidin takes oath of office as Sungai Bakap assemblyman

GEORGE TOWN: The State Assemblyman for Sungai Bakap, Abidin Ismail, was sworn in today during the second sitting of the second term of the 15th Penang State Legislative Assembly at the State Assembly building, Lebuh Light.

Abidin, 56, took his oath of office before the Speaker of the Penang State Assembly, Datuk Law Choo Kiang, pledging to fulfill his duties as an assemblyman to the best of his ability and to uphold, protect, and defend the constitution of the state of Penang.

ALSO READ: Mohd Azmawi sworn in as Nenggiri state assemblyman

Abidin, who is also the deputy chief of PAS Nibong Tebal, won the seat with a majority of 4,267 votes, securing 14,489 votes to defeat Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Dr. Joohari Ariffin, who garnered 10,222 votes.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was held on July 6, 2024, following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, on May 24, 2024, due to abdominal inflammation.