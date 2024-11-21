Mohd Azmawi sworn in as Nenggiri state assemblyman

KOTA BHARU: Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani today took his oath as the Nenggiri state assemblyman at the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Kelantan State Legislative Assembly at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim here.

Mohd Azmawi Fikri, 38, who was sworn in before Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, pledged to perform his duties to the best of his ability in accordance with the Kelantan state constitution.

Mohd Azmawi Fikri, who is Kelantan UMNO Youth chief, garnered 9,091 votes to beat Bersatu’s Mohd Rizwadi Ismail by a majority of 3,352 votes in the Nenggiri by-election on Aug 17.

Mohd Azizi Abu Naim of Bersatu previously held the seat.