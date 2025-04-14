KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Offences Act 1954 must be amended to ensure it remains relevant and aligned with current demands, as well as to promote more ethical political competition in the country, said the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM).

Its president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said changes to this legal framework are crucial in order to strengthen public confidence in the country’s democratic system and leadership.

He said ABIM welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent statement not to announce any allocation during the Ayer Kuning by-election as this is a vital step towards reinforcing integrity, transparency, and ensuring a level playing field in politics.

“ABIM hopes this marks the beginning of efforts to realise the people’s aspiration for a clean and transparent democratic process, that is free from abuse of power or misuse of government instruments,” he said in a statement today.

He added that this step should be followed by more comprehensive long-term reforms.

Ahmad Fahmi emphasised that this initiative would uphold the dignity of democracy and serve as an indicator of the country’s growing political maturity.