Account clerk loses RM18,573 in online job scam in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: An account clerk lost RM18,573 after falling victim to a scam involving a fraudulent part-time job offer.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 28-year-old victim came across a part-time job advertisement on the My Kerja Remote website on July 1.

The victim contacted the suspect and was promised commissions of between 10 and 30 percent for each completed task.

“To earn the commission, the victim was instructed to make upfront payments to a bank account provided by the suspect, supposedly for hotel bookings. He was told the money would be refunded along with a 30 percent commission,” Azli said in a statement today.

The victim received the promised commission for the first task, but no payments were made after completing the second and third.

Azli said the victim realised he had been cheated when the suspect began giving excuses and delaying the refunds.

He cautioned the public to be wary of online part-time job offers that promise high returns, advising them to verify the legitimacy of such opportunities and seek accurate information before making any financial transactions. - Bernama