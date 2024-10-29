Action taken against 37,804 commercial vehicles as of September - N. Sembilan JPJ

SEREMBAN: Action was taken against 37,804 commercial vehicles by the Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) from January till September, its director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said.

Overall, 166,482 vehicles were inspected under the operation for the period and there were offences relating to the lack of road tax, and 1,041 foreigners were issued summonses for driving without a valid licence, including 287 Pakistanis, 152 Indonesians and 151 Bangladeshis, he added.

“We will always conduct checks especially for commercial vehicles, and the authorities will not only conduct routine checks but are active in tackling violations,” he told reporters at a traffic safety campaign in conjunction with Deepavali at the Nilai Bus and Taxi Station here today.

He also said the department received 4,000 adult helmets and 800 children’s helmets that will be distributed to B40 families in the state.

From the total, over 3,000 have been distributed as of October, he said, adding that it was a vital effort in reducing risk of accidents and raising the safety of motorists.