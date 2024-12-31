Activist Fahmi remanded for police investigation - Lawyer

KOTA KINABALU: Activist Fahmi Reza has been remanded until tomorrow to assist in investigations related to one of his works deemed satirical.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Fahmi’s lawyers, Nurul Rafeeqa Afdul Mutolip and Sherzali Herza Asli, confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier, the media reported that Fahmi was being investigated for creating a graphic about the newly appointed Sabah Governor, Tun Musa Aman.