Actress Sarimah expresses gratitude, hope to meet PM Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Legendary actress Datuk Dr Sarimah Ahmad today expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the MADANI Government through the Ministry of Communications for helping her get back four of her films that were taken by a film production company since 1989.

The 83-year-old actress was also grateful when the 36-year wait to get the original tapes of the films - Dia Ibuku, Jejak Bertapak, Kabus Tengah Hari, and Detik 12 Malam - finally came to an end.

When met during the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) Ziarah Seni MADANI programme at her daughter’s residence here today, Sarimah could not hold back her tears, saying that she would love to meet the Prime Minister to personally thank him.

“I would like to thank the MADANI Government, especially our Prime Minister. I know I could not thank him enough. I pray that Allah will reward him for his kindness.

“I also pray that he (Anwar) is blessed with the strength to face all life challenges. I had never met him in person before. Only once did I catch a glimpse of him during filming, and that was it,” she said.

The FINAS Ziarah Seni MADANI programme, which aims to assist veteran actors and artists in need, was graced by Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching.

Also present were FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib and FINAS Industry Affairs, Welfare, and Industry Data Committee Rozaidi Abdul Jamil, as well as Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Karyawan) president Datuk Freddie Fernandez.

During the programme, Teo also presented Sarimah with cash donations and basic necessities to ease the burden of the actress who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022.

The deputy minister said the Communications Ministry would try to fulfill Sarimah’s wish to meet the Prime Minister in the near future.

Meanwhile, according to Sarimah’s daughter, Yusarima Puteri Yusof, 54, the actress was recently admitted to an intensive care unit due to diabetes.

After being discharged from the hospital, Yusarima said her mother’s condition was not very encouraging, and the family would like to call on all parties, especially Sarimah’s fans, to continue to pray for her well-being.

The legendary actress of the 1960s and 1970s had starred in numerous films, including Madu Tiga, Tiga Abdul and Ali Baba Bujang Lapok.

Throughout her career, Sarimah has received various awards, including the Best Actress at the 1970 Malaya Film Festival, Best Actress at the 2nd Malaysian Film Festival (FFM) in 1980, and the 32nd FFM Special Award for Actress of All Time in 2022.