Addendum decree under legal process, respect it - Pahang Sultan

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on all parties to stop further discussions regarding the Addendum Decree.

His Highness emphasises that the matter is currently under legal process and all parties should respect it.

“Regarding the Addendum Decree, this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the responsible and trustworthy parties. Therefore all parties must respect the processes and laws that have been established. Avoid creating confusion or unneccesary debates.

“I urge everyone to uphold values and honesty, trust, mutual respect and openness in resolving any issues,” said the sultan during the ‘Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat’ programme at the State Mosque here last night.

His Highness was accompanied by the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also present was Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail who led the state government leadership.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then said that in an increasingly challenging world environment, all parties are advised not to exaggerate an issue to the point of threatening harmony.

His Highness said that being open-minded, tolerant and resolving problems wisely is better than causing chaos that is detrimental to all parties.

“Remember that peace is more valuable than conflict,“ the sultan said.