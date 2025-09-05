KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 9.62 million water consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya can now report pipe leakages through the upgraded Air Selangor 2.0 app, effective today, said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Adam Saffian Ghazali.

He said the improved mobile application now features a ‘Report Leaks’ function, allowing users to report leaking or burst pipes, faulty meters, and illegal connections in real time.

“This initiative aims to reduce the Non-Revenue Water (NRW) rate and ensure more efficient water management,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Air Selangor 2.0 app was revealed during the MADANI Smart Water Campaign launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof earlier today.

Adam Saffian added that the app also includes a water usage monitoring feature through the Litres per Capita per Day (LCD) indicator, allowing consumers to assess and manage their daily water consumption.

“They can compare their consumption against the benchmark recommended by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), which is 160 litres per day, and receive water-saving tips tailored to their household profile,” he said.

According to Adam Saffian, Air Selangor has implemented multiple digital initiatives as part of its sustainability commitment to promoting smart water usage among consumers.

On the MADANI Smart Water Campaign conducted by SPAN and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, he said it is a national initiative to nurture prudent water usage among the public to ensure water supply sustainability.

He said the campaign aligns with the memorandum of collaboration signed between Air Selangor and Monsta Studios Sdn Bhd in April to bolster efforts to raise water-saving awareness among the younger generation.

The three-year collaboration aims to implement more creative programmes and activities involving the younger generation to raise awareness about water conservation from an early age, he added.