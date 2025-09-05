IPOH: A man has been arrested for allegedly smashing the glass doors at the main entrance of the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) building on Thursday (May 8) morning.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the 63-year-old suspect was arrested after a complaint was lodged at 10.35 am over a man behaving aggressively and damaging public property at the building.

“Investigations found that the suspect arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, parked in front of the MPTI building, and then took a sledgehammer to break the glass doors.

“After the incident, the suspect tried to leave the scene and head to his shop in Jalan Bandar, Teluk Intan, but was apprehended and handed over to the police,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Bakri said that the suspect’s aggressive actions were believed to have stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the MPTI for setting up a tent in front of his watch repair shop during the annual Chitra Pournami celebration, as it blocked his customers’ view of the premises.

He said the suspect also claimed he had lodged several complaints with the MPTI, but no action was taken, prompting him to act in such a manner.

Bakri said the police also seized a sledgehammer believed to have been used by the suspect during the incident, and a remand application would be filed tomorrow to assist investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a video lasting 1 minute and 30 seconds showing a man acting aggressively by smashing the glass doors of the MPTI building after arriving on a motorcycle went viral on social media.