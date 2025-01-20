SEREMBAN: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has accepted representations submitted by three teaching assistants at a religious school (madrasah) in Kuala Pilah regarding charges of committing physical sexual assault against children.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi during a case mention proceeding in front of Sessions Court Judge Datin Surita Budin informed that the representations accepted involved those from Muhammad Habib Noh Mohd Zairi, 22, Muhammad Khunais Fathie Khabil, 21, and Muhammad Fawzun Azim Ismail, 21.

Rasyidah stated that the representations have been reviewed at the highest level, and the prosecution has agreed to offer an alternative charge under Section 377E of the Penal Code.

However, another accused, Ahmad Nadzful Izham Azizan, 23, will retain the existing charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, as no representation was submitted on his behalf.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing all the accused, Datuk Hanif Hassan, requested additional time to discuss the matter further with the families of his clients.

The court then set Feb 14 as the date for the status of the alternative charges and sentencing.

For Ahmad Nadzful, the same date was set for the submission of the medical report after another Deputy Public Prosecutor, Nurul Balkis Zunaidi, informed the court that the report could not be provided to the defence during today’s proceedings.

On Sept 19, Muhammad Habib Noh (five charges), Muhammad Khunais (six charges), and Ahmad Nadzful (three charges) were arrested during Op Global and pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to charges of committing physical sexual assault against children at a madrasah in Kuala Pilah between 2022 and 2023.

The following day, Muhammad Fawzun also pleaded not guilty in the same court to six charges of similar acts against four male children at the madrasah in 2023.

The accused faced four charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and two charges under Section 14(b) of the same legislation.

If convicted, the accused faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping.