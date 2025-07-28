AGC appeals sentence for motoring influencer and brother in false report case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed an appeal against the Muar Magistrates’ Court’s decision to sentence motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin and his brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, to one month in jail and a RM1,500 fine for lodging a false report.

In a statement, the AGC confirmed the appeal was filed against the sentence given to Tengku Abdul Aziz, who pleaded guilty under Section 182 of the Penal Code for providing false information to a public servant.

The appeal also covers Tengku Nizaruddin, who admitted to abetting the offence under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 182.

“This department refers to the Muar Magistrates’ Court decision on July 25, 2025, which imposed a sentence of one month’s imprisonment from the date of conviction on July 25, 2025, and a fine of RM1,500, in default three months’ imprisonment on both offenders, Tengku Abdul Aziz and Tengku Nizaruddin.”

The AGC added, “After examining and considering the decision of the Muar Magistrates’ Court, this department has filed a notice of appeal today against the sentence handed down to both offenders.”

On July 25, the court sentenced Tengku Nizaruddin, 38, also known as ‘Ija’, and Tengku Abdul Aziz, 30, to one month’s jail and a RM1,500 fine after both pleaded guilty. The siblings were ordered to begin serving their sentences immediately or face an additional three months in jail if they failed to pay the fine. - Bernama