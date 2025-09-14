AGC receives full investigation report on Ismail Sabri cash seizure

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers has confirmed receiving the complete investigation report concerning cash seized and connected to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his political secretary.

AGC stated in an official release that they received the full investigation documentation from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on September 12.

“MACC has initiated forfeiture action without prosecution against the seized cash in accordance with existing legal provisions.”

“The AGC emphasises that investigation and asset forfeiture proceedings, as well as criminal charges, are two separate aspects.”

The chambers clarified that although the forfeiture process has begun, they will conduct a comprehensive review of the complete investigation report.

Authorities seized the cash during MACC operations on February 20 this year.

AGC confirmed the review process will examine multiple perspectives including evidence and legal elements required to prove the case.

Any decision regarding criminal prosecution will follow the completion of this thorough review process.

“The AGC remains committed to ensuring that every decision is made independently, transparently and in accordance with the law.”

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously stated that the nearly 170 million ringgit in seized cash had become government property.

Azam confirmed the funds were deposited into government accounts after Ismail Sabri decided not to contest the forfeiture application. – Bernama