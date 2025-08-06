AGC vows to defend judiciary integrity against attacks in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney General Chambers will continue defending the judiciary against unwarranted attacks to preserve the integrity of judicial processes.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar emphasised the AGC’s active role in judicial reforms to enhance independence and efficiency.

He stated that the relationship between the judiciary and AGC is built on mutual respect and shared responsibility.

Mohd Dusuki highlighted the AGC’s duty as officers of the court to uphold the rule of law, not merely secure convictions.

He made these remarks during a special ceremony honouring newly appointed Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

The judiciary operates in a dynamic legal environment shaped by global trends and public expectations, he noted.

Mohd Dusuki stressed the need for the judiciary to balance tradition with innovation for effective legal reforms.

He underscored the judiciary’s role in maintaining checks and balances among government branches.

The doctrine of separation of powers prevents excessive authority in any single branch, he added.

Mohd Dusuki praised Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid’s recusal in Najib Razak’s QC application as a testament to judicial independence.

The AGC remains committed to defending Malaysia’s legal system and collaborating with the judiciary.

Mohd Dusuki assured efforts to improve judicial procedures without compromising integrity.

The legal service stands ready to support the Chief Justice in administering justice with fairness.

Malaysian Bar president Datuk Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab acknowledged the Chief Justice’s pivotal leadership role.

He emphasised the need for principled leadership amid political and social challenges to democracy.

Mohamad Ezri expressed confidence in the Chief Justice’s ability to uphold judicial resilience.

The judiciary safeguards the Federal Constitution and citizens’ fundamental rights, he concluded. – Bernama