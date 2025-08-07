UPM students embrace rural life and volunteerism in Kampung Angkat MADANI

SHAH ALAM: Fifty Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) students participated in the Kampung Angkat MADANI @ Jiwa Putra Programme in Kampung Sawah Sempadan, Tanjong Karang.

The three-day initiative was organised by UPM’s Co-Curriculum and Student Development Centre (PKPP).

It involved 25 foster families and activities like agricultural workshops, entrepreneurship sessions, tree planting, and local product exhibitions.

PKPP director Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Mursyid Arshad highlighted the university’s role in supporting community development.

“This programme reinforces UPM’s commitment to staying relevant to societal needs,“ he said in a statement.

The university also hosted PUTRA MADANI, a 30-hour live podcast discussing agriculture, community issues, and the Malaysia MADANI concept.

Mohd Mursyid said the podcast served as an informal yet effective communication tool for government aspirations.

“We aim to promote the MADANI spirit of unity, progress, and new opportunities,“ he added.

Amira Farhana Sallehuddin, a Human Development student, joined the programme during her semester break.

She appreciated the chance to gain new insights, attend motivational sessions, and participate in gotong-royong activities.

Block AGH Village Development and Security Committee chairman Zam Zaidi praised UPM’s impact on the community.

He noted that the podcast introduced villagers to digital platforms for product promotion and eco-tourism.

The programme was a collaboration between UPM’s University Community Transformation Centre and Strategic and Corporate Relations Centre.

Support came from the Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Educational Studies, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Hospital, and Alumni Relations Centre. - Bernama