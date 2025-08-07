“Karma is real, brother” — Influencer Kong Jau Sang slams trio for giving chicken bones to homeless man

A viral video involving three Malaysian content creators has sparked widespread outrage after they were seen handing chicken bones to a homeless man, while giving the leftover meat to a dog—an act that many criticised as humiliating and dehumanising.

Although the trio later issued an apology and claimed that the man had been given a proper meal off-camera and was in on the act, the damage had already been done.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the public and notable figures, including Malaysian influencer and celebrity lawyer, Kong Jau Sang.

In a strongly worded Facebook video, Kong did not hold back his condemnation.

“He is already at the lowest point of his life, and you feed him bones. Are you human?” he said, questioning the creators’ sense of empathy and morality.

He went on to deliver a stark reminder: “Karma is real, brother. Don’t ever doubt it.”

Kong, known for his outspoken and controversial views, urged fellow influencers to uphold a higher standard of responsibility in their content creation.

“You are using someone’s suffering as content. If you insult a beggar, you might become one in the future,” he warned.

Despite the backlash, the homeless man involved—identified as Dennis—told China Press that he holds no ill will towards the group.

According to Dennis, the trio later returned to apologise, and he made it clear that he bore no grudge.

“I already treat them as brothers,” he was quoted as saying.

As of August 6, the trio involved in the video has given statements to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

They may face penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines or a jail term of up to two years under existing laws.

