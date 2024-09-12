KUALA LUMPUR: Agencies promoting “Thai Marriage Trip” packages could face legal action under the Islamic Family Law Enactment, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said while marriages performed in Thailand may meet religious requirements, such as having a wali (guardian) and witnesses, such practices violate Malaysia’s legal framework.

“If a couple gets married in Thailand and fulfills all the necessary conditions, the marriage is valid under Islamic law. However, it contradicts the legal requirements of our country,” he said, responding to the viral “Thailand Marriage Trip” promotion, which offers “marry now, pay later” services.

The TikTok promotion offers marriage packages in Thailand starting at RM1,699, targeting Malaysian couples.

Mohd Na’im urged the public to be cautious of such offers, even from agencies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

“Regulations are in place to protect all parties and ensure fairness. I urge the public to exercise caution with such promotions shared on social media, as they could be scams.

“In the rush to get married, couples may not only lose their money but also their plans for marriage. Some individuals are just looking to make quick profits at the expense of others,” he added.

In a separate matter, Mohd Na’im said the cost of performing the Haj would be announced soon following discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Once the Haj cost is finalised, we will begin distributing letters to eligible pilgrims, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Earlier, the minister officiated the Al-Falah MADANI Scholarship presentation ceremony under the ‘myWaqafPTPTN’ initiative, organised by Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia (YWM) in collaboration with the Department of Waqf, Zakat, and Haj (JAWHAR).