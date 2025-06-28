Agriculture TVET graduates’ employability hits 81.23 pct in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: The employability rate of graduates from Agriculture Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) climbed to 81.23 per cent in 2023, up from 78.1 per cent the previous year.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted the consistent five-year growth in graduate marketability, though it still trails the national average. He emphasised TVET’s role in shaping skilled professionals adept in both theory and hands-on applications.

“Modern agriculture is no longer about hoes and soil. TVET students now engage with robotics, IoT, AI, drones, and smart farming to enhance productivity with minimal resources,“ Mohamad said during the Agriculture TVET@KPKM Carnival. The event gathered 460 students and 200 employees from 16 institutes, showcasing 45 innovations.

For Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) graduates, poultry led with 100 per cent employability, followed by ruminant farming (93.2 per cent) and small machinery maintenance (92.3 per cent). Catch fishery and padi production both recorded 91.7 per cent.

Since 1969, KPKM has produced 25,783 graduates, aiming to strengthen Malaysia’s agrofood industry globally and secure national food supply.