Ahmad Maslan criticises poor maintenance of Telupid-Sandakan road

SANDAKAN: Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has voiced strong dissatisfaction over the poor maintenance of the Telupid-Sandakan road, a segment of the Pan Borneo Highway project. He emphasised that contractors are contractually obligated to ensure road usability during construction.

“Under the agreement, they must maintain roads in construction zones properly. The current state is unacceptable and burdens the public,“ Ahmad told reporters after inspecting the Naval Region 2 Headquarters jetty project. He shared that his team documented severe road damage in four videos, forwarded to the Works Ministry for review.

Three critical stretches have drawn public complaints: Jalan Sandakan Batu 32-Moynod (WP28), Jalan Moynod-Sapi Nangoh (WP29), and Jalan Sapi Nangoh-Sungai Baoto (WP30). Ahmad has directed the Public Works Department to intensify monitoring and issue warnings to non-compliant contractors.

The ministry reserves the right to appoint third-party maintenance if contractors fail repairs, deducting costs from their contracts.

“For instance, if repairs cost RM5 million, the contractor’s payment will be reduced accordingly,“ he explained.

Contract terms include mandatory upkeep, safety signage, and infrastructure protection. - Bernama