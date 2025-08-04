Wasco scales up global sustainability efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Riding high on its recent win as Company of the Year (Energy Solutions) at the CSR Malaysia Awards 2025, Wasco Berhad is looking to scale up its global sustainability efforts, with a strong focus on deepening community engagement and driving forward Malaysia’s energy transition goals.

The group is expected to accelerate initiatives aligned with its net-zero target by 2026 while building long-term regional partnerships that strengthen green value chains across its operating markets.

The award comes on the back of a milestone year for Wasco. In 2024, the group invested nearly RM800,000 in social and environmental programmes that collectively reached approximately 12,000 lives across Malaysia, Tanzania, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Indonesia.

These efforts, anchored on healthcare, humanity and environmental protection, were not just CSR gestures, but integral to Wasco’s broader decarbonisation and sustainability strategy.

Among the 55 initiatives implemented were free health screenings, vaccination drives, food and disaster relief, school infrastructure upgrades and environmental awareness campaigns promoting circular economy practices.

These community-driven projects were matched by strong internal participation, with Wasco employees collectively contributing more than 11,800 hours of volunteer time.

“Corporate responsibility is embedded in our DNA. It is part of our promise to deliver meaningful, measurable value for people, planet and progress,” said Wasco Berhad chief strategy officer Ariesza Noor.

“This award affirms our belief that sustainability is most powerful when it is people-powered. We will continue to elevate our efforts in line with our broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) ambitions.”

Wasco’s impact efforts are also closely tied to national and global frameworks. The group’s initiatives reflect Malaysia’s 12th Malaysia plan and the National Energy Transition Roadmap, while aligning with several United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs), including good health and well-being (SDG 3), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13) and life on land (SDG 15).

Beyond short-term outreach, Wasco has also committed to longer-term environmental restoration through its Wasco Forest initiative, launched in 2021.

This project supports forest protection and carbon sequestration, forming part of the group’s broader goal of achieving net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2026.

These efforts are bolstered by Wasco’s strong presence on ESG benchmarks, including the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index and the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Syariah Index.

Receiving the award on behalf of the group was Lily Rozita Mohamad Khairi, a board member and chairman of the board sustainability committee.

She expressed that the recognition serves not only as validation of Wasco’s ongoing work, but as motivation to push further.

“As we transition towards a low-carbon economy, the private sector must step up, not just to reduce emissions, but to build social resilience and empower local communities,” she said.

“Wasco believes in growing together with the communities we serve and this award reflects that shared journey.”

Established in 1999, Wasco Berhad is a main market-listed company with a presence in 14 countries.

Its operations are anchored in two core divisions: the energy services division, which specialises in advanced pipe coating, corrosion protection and engineering; and the bioenergy services division, which delivers biomass energy solutions to plantation, petrochemical and industrial clients.

The group remains steadfast in its commitment to the United Nations global compact principles, particularly in areas concerning human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption.