Ahmad Tasnim sole Techno-Huffaz graduate at PSA polytechnic

SHAH ALAM: Ahmad Tasnim Fathullah Ahmad Hafidz emerged as the sole graduate of the Techno-Huffaz programme at Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah (PSA).

He completed the five-semester Quranic memorisation course after 10 of his peers dropped out due to various challenges.

Ahmad Tasnim, who also earned a Diploma in Electronic Communication Engineering, admitted feeling disheartened as his friends withdrew one by one.

“Initially, 11 students enrolled, but by the fourth semester, nine dropped the subject, and one failed the fifth-semester exams,“ he said.

Balancing Techno-Huffaz with academic studies was tough, but parental support kept him motivated.

He spoke after receiving his certificate at PSA’s 26th convocation ceremony at Dewan Al-Jazari.

Adapting to PSA’s environment as a new student three years ago posed additional challenges for him and his peers.

The Techno-Huffaz programme requires students to manage both technical studies and Quranic memorisation, including tajwid and recitation.

Ahmad Tasnim plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Medical Electronic Engineering at PSA.

He is open to mentoring future Techno-Huffaz students interested in the programme.

Launched in 2017, Techno-Huffaz is a collaboration between PSA, JAKIM, and Darul Quran to produce holistic technocrat huffaz.

To date, 16 graduates have earned both a polytechnic diploma and JAKIM’s Tahfiz Al-Quran certification.

Nineteen new students have enrolled for the 2025/2026 session.

The 22-year-old from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, was among 937 graduates honoured at PSA’s convocation.

Since 1997, PSA has produced 44,509 graduates.

PSA director Zainah Rujihan and Panasonic’s Datuk Moktar Mohd Salleh attended as guests of honour. - Bernama