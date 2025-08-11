MCMC safe internet campaign reaches 66 Melaka schools

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Melaka branch has conducted its Safe Internet Campaign in 66 schools across the state since the beginning of 2025.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan highlighted the campaign as a high-impact initiative to foster digital responsibility.

“Alhamdulillah, the implementation of Safe Internet Campaign has gone smoothly so far, with the cooperation of various parties, including the state education department,” he said.

The campaign aims to educate students and school staff on safe, ethical internet usage and will continue until year-end.

Fairul Nizam spoke after officiating the Alor Gajah leg of the campaign at SJKC Alor Gajah, involving 120 pupils and 30 teachers from 15 primary schools.

Participants were introduced to cyber safety through a module covering social media age restrictions, online risks, and platform-specific content differences.

Separately, Fairul Nizam revealed that Melaka recorded 1,568 online fraud cases from January to August 10, with losses totalling RM51.9 million.

He noted a daily increase in cases but assured that state agencies are intensifying awareness efforts to combat scams.

“The fraud cases involved non-existent job offers, fictitious investments, and love scams, with victims from various age groups and employment backgrounds,” he added.

Online purchase scams, particularly for mobile phones and jewellery sold via social media, are also frequently reported.

The campaign also appointed student and teacher advocates (K-DAT) to promote safe internet practices among peers. - Bernama