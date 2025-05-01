Ahmad Zahid calls on campus food operators to prioritise quality, extend Menu Rahmah

BANGI: Campus food stall and cafe operators at public universities have been urged to prioritise providing balanced and nutritious meals, rather than focusing solely on profit, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He highlighted the need to continue the Menu Rahmah initiative across all universities, to ensure that more students have access to affordable and healthy food options.

“I hope this effort extends beyond Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), with Menu Rahmah being offered at other campuses as well. Don’t prioritise profits. This initiative brings blessings, including the prayers of students for providing nutritious and reasonably priced meals.

He said this when officiating the Kuali Cafe@UKM at the UKM Pusanika Building, today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, stressed the importance of food operators prioritising effective food waste management, to prevent disruptions to the environmental ecosystem.

Meanwhile, UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman, in a statement, expressed his hopes that Kuali Cafe@UKM would not only serve as a destination for enjoying delectable dishes with diverse menu options, but also as a space for the UKM community to share experiences, create cherished memories, and foster stronger friendships.

He added that the launch of Kuali Cafe@UKM was timely, complementing the rejuvenation of UKM Pusanika. The cafe aims to be a unifying destination for the UKM community, offering an array of enticing and flavourful meals to satisfy varied tastes.