Ahmad Zahid congratulates Kelantan Sultan on 56th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, on the occasion of the ruler’s 56th birthday today.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid also prayed for the Sultan’s continued protection and blessings from Allah SWT in this world and the hereafter.

He expressed his deepest respect and extended gratitude and prayers for His Royal Highness’ reign to always be blessed by Allah SWT.

Ahmad Zahid further prayed that the Sultan would remain under divine care and be granted lasting well-being, mercy, and guidance.

He concluded his message with the royal salute “Daulat Tuanku”. – Bernama