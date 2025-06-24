Ahmad Zahid congratulates STPM 2024 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has congratulated the 41,434 candidates who received their Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2024 examination results today.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid extended his best wishes to all candidates, regardless of their performance.

“If you achieved excellent results, Alhamdulillah and keep striving forward. If the outcome is not as expected, don’t worry. This is not the end, but a new beginning. Many more opportunities will come, insya-Allah.

“Congratulations and well done to all! You have done your best. Proud of everyone and wish you all the best!” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, also expressed appreciation to the parents and teachers for their continued support and encouragement behind the students’ success.

Earlier, Malaysian Examinations Council chairman Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the national cumulative grade point average (CGPA) for STPM 2024 stood at 2.85, the highest ever recorded since the examination was introduced.