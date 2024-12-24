Ahmad Zahid, Fadillah extend Christmas wishes, call for spirit of unity, mutual respect

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusoff have called on Malaysians to embrace unity, harmony, mutual respect and togetherness during this festive season.

In his Christmas greetings, Ahmad Zahid expressed his wish for unity to flourish across the nation, urging Malaysians to come together as one family to celebrate the shared values and embrace the beauty of the country’s diversity.

“My heartfelt wish this Christmas is for unity to flourish across our beloved nation. May this season of joy bring us closer together as one family...Let us nurture the spirit of togetherness to strengthen our bonds and work hand in hand toward building a brighter and more prosperous future for Malaysia.

“May unity guide us on the path to even greater heights, insya-Allah,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

Meanwhile, Fadillah in his heartfelt Christmas message on Facebook, highlighted the importance of peace, love, and respect among all communities in Malaysia as well as embracing the rich diversity in the country.

“Let us continue to cherish the harmony and unity that define our diverse nation, fostering understanding and respect among all communities.

“This is a time to reflect on the beauty of togetherness and the strength of our unity. Let’s continue to embrace our rich diversity with open hearts and create a Malaysia where peace and understanding shine brighter than ever. Together, we can build a brighter future,” he said.