JAKARTA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi paid a courtesy call on Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Monday, where they discussed several important issues, including halal matters, labour concerns, the welfare of fishermen, regional developments, and the ongoing situation in Palestine.

Ahmad Zahid’s productive 45-minute meeting with Gibran at the Vice Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta was also attended by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

Regarding halal matters, the two leaders discussed opportunities for collaboration in the US$1.3 trillion halal sector, as well as challenges that could be tackled jointly. These included the mutual recognition of halal certificates issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Indonesian Ulema Council.

“We will coordinate and engage in detailed discussions not only regarding the production of halal products but also on marketing strategies,” he said at a press conference after the meeting.

The two countries also agreed to enhance the process of sending workers from Indonesia to Malaysia through the One Channel System and to address the management of fishermen who encroach on territorial waters, as outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed in 2012.

“For Malaysian fishermen who may have inadvertently crossed into Indonesian waters in unresolved territorial areas, they can be safely returned, just as Indonesian fishermen will be,” said Ahmad Zahid.

The discussion also covered bilateral cooperation on regional matters, including addressing the United States’ tariffs and exploring new markets for crude palm oil (CPO) from major producing nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Ahmad Zahid and Gibran, both deeply concerned about the plight of the Palestinian people, emphasised the importance of pursuing a long-term solution. This includes the reconstruction of Gaza in key areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, as well as advocating for a permanent ceasefire and raising these issues in international forums.

When asked about the status of the proposed bridge between Melaka and Dumai in Riau, Ahmad Zahid said that a feasibility study must first be conducted. This study would assess the return on investment and evaluate the potential for boosting trade, tourism, and mobility between Malaysia and Indonesia, particularly along the strategic Straits of Melaka.

“Before any decisions are made regarding the construction of the bridge, it is essential to consider the technical, economic, social, and environmental aspects,” he explained.

Other topics of discussion included exploring opportunities for collaboration in the ASEAN franchise sector, particularly for young entrepreneurs in both countries. There was also a strong focus on initiatives to empower youth, such as student exchange programmes, social entrepreneurship, and fostering innovation.

Ahmad Zahid is currently on a three-day official visit to Indonesia, which will conclude tomorrow.