Death toll in Air India plane crash rises to 265; one survivor

ISTANBUL: At least 265 people were killed while only one passenger survived when an Air India flight to London crashed moments after take-off from the city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Press Trust of India, citing police, reported that as many as 265 bodies were recovered after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into a medical college hostel, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Of the total bodies, 241 aboard Flight AI171 were confirmed dead by Air India, while the rest of the deceased are believed to be students and locals nearby.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, after visiting the crash site, said the intense heat from burning fuel in the wreckage “left no chance” to save passengers. He added that the final death toll would be announced once DNA results confirm the identities of the victims.

The sole survivor of the crash was identified as a British national of Indian origin Viswashkumar Ramesh, who was taken to a hospital.

“Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones,“ the airline said in a statement.

Vijay Rupani, a former Chief Minister of Gujarat, the western Indian state where the plane went down, was also confirmed dead.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her “heartfelt condolences” to Rupani’s relatives and called the incident “utterly devastating.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called the crash “heartbreaking beyond words,” which has “stunned and saddened us.”

Air India’s parent company, Tata, pledged to provide 10 million Indian rupees (US$116,863) to the families of the deceased, cover the medical expenses of the injured, and support the repair of the hostel.

Indian Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that a formal investigation had been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Aerospace manufacturer Boeing’s President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing was ready to assist with the investigation.

The flight had 169 Indian nationals aboard, along with 53 UK citizens, seven from Portugal, and one from Canada, in addition to two pilots and 10 members of the cabin crew.