SHAH ALAM: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today officiated the RisSMart24 convenience store, a retail business entity under RISDA Holdings Group.

Besides Glenmarie UOA Business Park, other RisSMart24 stores are in Seksyen 7 Shah Alam, Jalan Telawi Bangsar, The Netizen Cheras and Teras Jernang di Bangi.

The five stores offer nearly 4,000 types of products, with 164 products from entrepreneurs guided by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) being the main products at each branch.

Ahmad Zahid wants RisSMart24 to market products made by entrepreneurs under the subsidiaries and agencies of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry to help them expand their businesses and raise their income.

“I have also directed for products from entrepreneurs under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), Orang Asli, and regional development boards to be marketed at RisSMart24 stores.

“Hopefully, RisSMart24 can help micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises market their products in more competitive locations,“ he said after officiating the fifth RisSMart24 store and launching the Risda Golden Jubilee commemorative coin at Glenmarie UOA Business Park here today.

Meanwhile, RISDA Holdings Group aims to open six more RisSMart24 stores soon in Ampang, Damansara, and Cyberjaya, among other locations.

In a statement, the Corporate Communications Division of Risda Headquarters said the move aimed at expanding its network and customer reach.

It said the store operations are supported by a strategic business ecosystem, including a warehouse for storage and product distribution in Meru, Klang.

It added that as part of its long-term strategy, Risda is also engaging in strategic collaborations with stakeholders from Thailand and Japan to introduce popular products from these countries that can add value and attraction to RisSMart24.

On the commemorative coin, Risda said it was produced in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to celebrate Risda and smallholders’ five-decade involvement in supporting the country’s economic growth.

“BNM has produced 7,000 coins to be sold to the public. The sale of this commemorative coin began today through https://duit.bnm.gov.my/,“ read the statement.