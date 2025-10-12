Ahmad Zahid urges youth to be voice of justice and peace

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on the young generation to rise with courage and conviction as future leaders.

He urged them to become the voice of justice and the light of peace during his opening speech at the International Young Future Leaders Summit (iFUTURE) 2025.

Ahmad Zahid encouraged youth to listen, collaborate and unite in a shared voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.

He stated this voice can carry the cry of the oppressed, the forgotten and the displaced, including Palestinians.

“We in Malaysia support the Palestinians and are supporting the Global Sumud Flotilla,“ he declared.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed hope that everyone would witness a world where Palestine is free.

He emphasised that true leadership requires mastering knowledge while nurturing sincerity of heart.

“Leadership is a sacred trust of intellect and character that grows from love for humanity and devotion to justice,“ he explained.

Ahmad Zahid noted the world needs attentive listeners rather than eloquent speakers yesterday.

He added that leaders should inspire confidence rather than demand obedience from others.

The Deputy Prime Minister described iFUTURE 2025 as a movement redefining power from domination to service.

“This summit brings together those who still believe leadership is a trust, not a privilege,“ he stated.

Ahmad Zahid also called on youth to guide technology with values instead of becoming its victims.

He urged them to use social media to unite people, spread hope and tell the truth effectively.

“Humanity must prevail over algorithms, integrity over popularity, and knowledge over noise,“ he concluded.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir was also present at the event. – Bernama