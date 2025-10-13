MATRADE to boost MSME global reach with Budget 2026 allocations

KUALA LUMPUR: MATRADE will fully utilise Budget 2026 allocations to strengthen support for micro, small and medium enterprises in global market penetration.

The allocations include RM60 million under the Market Development Grant to assist MSMEs in exporting to existing and new markets.

Additionally, RM500 million in soft loans through EXIM Bank Malaysia will help companies affected by global trade tariff tensions and support export expansion.

Halal industry empowerment receives up to RM100 million financing through SME Bank and enhanced government guarantees of up to RM2 billion.

SME Bank’s Jaguh Serantau programme will provide RM200 million in loans to help Bumiputera SMEs penetrate export markets.

MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the funds would catalyse Malaysian companies to capture high-potential markets.

“This is not only about strengthening our existing presence but also about building the ‘Malaysia Brand’ that is trusted globally,“ he said.

Reezal Merican said MATRADE would continue focusing on emerging markets with strong growth potential including Latin America, Central Asia and South Asia.

In the first eight months of this year, Malaysia’s exports to Latin America, Central Asia and Africa grew by 26.3%, 22.3% and 4.7% respectively.

He emphasised that Malaysia, ranked 25th among the world’s largest exporters, aims to strengthen its position in global trade networks.

“With these new measures, I am confident that we have the determination and capacity to elevate Malaysia’s trade position,“ he said. – Bernama