Ahmad Zahid visits Wellington bookshop, promotes reading culture

WELLINGTON: Despite a packed schedule during his official visit to New Zealand, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi took a moment to explore Unity Book Store, a well-known bookshop in Wellington.

In a Facebook post, he highlighted the importance of books as gateways to knowledge, bridging cultural and geographical divides.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as the Rural and Regional Development Minister, stressed that the habit of reading and continuous learning should never fade.

“Each page of a book carries the thoughts, history, views, and hopes of people from various backgrounds,“ he said.

The deputy prime minister shared his personal motivation for reading, stating, “That is why I am always inspired to seek and explore different parts of the world through reading, wherever I am. What about you? What book are you reading today?”

His brief stop at the bookstore occurred on the fourth day of his official trip, which also included bilateral talks with New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Forestry, Trade, and Investment, Todd McClay.

Additionally, he toured the National Crisis Management Centre (Beehive Bunker) in Wellington.

Ahmad Zahid is set to wrap up his working visit and return to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow. - Bernama