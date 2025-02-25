KLANG: The media industry in Malaysia should view Artificial Intelligence (AI) not as a threat but as a tool to complement its role as the public’s main source of information, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said that given the fast-paced technological advancement in today’s landscape, it is crucial for each sector, especially the media, to keep up with the latest developments so as not to be left behind.

“Of course, there are a few concerns but we can see that RTM has introduced a news segment using AI newsreaders in the Chinese language on one channel to overcome the difficulty in getting suitable manpower.

“So, to a certain extent, I believe AI can help address the challenge of finding suitable talent in specific fields. It also accelerates information retrieval, enabling media practitioners to work more efficiently,“ she added.

She told reporters this after officiating at the 21st Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2025 here today.

Teo noted that the government through the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) is actively promoting the ‘AI for the People’, an online self-learning initiative designed to raise public awareness of AI.

She said that since its launch in May 2024, the programme has significantly impacted communities nationwide, with 4,417 individuals completing it as of Dec 31 last year, bringing the total number of Malaysians who have completed the module to 1.3 million as of yesterday.

Teo, however, reminded the public to be cautious about online safety issues involving AI-driven fraud, which the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is addressing to ensure a safer digital ecosystem for local users.

“In 2023, MCMC removed 6,297 scam-related posts from social media but this number skyrocketed to 63,652 in 2024. As of Feb 1, 2025, another 5,854 cases have been taken down, bringing the total to 76,045 cases between 2022 and Feb 1, including fake accounts and impersonations,“ she said.