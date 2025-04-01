AI awareness programmes key agenda for Digital Ministry this year

CYBERJAYA: Programmes to raise awareness about artificial intelligence (AI) will be the Digital Ministry’s main agenda this year to ensure the public can fully benefit from the rapidly advancing digital technology.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the awareness programmes, to be implemented through the National AI Office, would also highlight the aspect of cybersecurity.

“It is crucial to ensure that our children are aware of the potential of technology and how it can enhance our lives.

“One of the areas we are focusing on is how to provide comprehensive information on AI technology and its practical use in everyday life,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the national-level ICT Competition for Tamil School Students 2024 here today.

Gobind said his ministry would collaborate with the Education Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry to roll out AI awareness programmes for students, including ensuring that educational institutions are equipped with the necessary infrastructure to facilitate AI-related learning.

“The Digital Ministry can act as a bridge between educational institutions and the government to establish the required infrastructure in schools, universities and other institutions while fostering collaboration to create a digitally literate nation,” he said.