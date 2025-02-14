KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education’s Student Tracking System (SiPKPM), now enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to help reduce student dropouts and absenteeism among Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in the future.

Education deputy director-general (Profession Development Sector), Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, said the system, which has been in use, has already reduced the number of absent SPM candidates from tens of thousands to just over 8,000.

“This system helps identify students who have dropped out or are at risk, from primary to secondary school.

“Last year, we introduced an AI-enhanced version, which is now in operation. It assists teachers and school leaders in detecting at-risk students for timely intervention,” he told a press conference after the ‘Bual Bicara Pendidikan Asas Kenegaraan: Membina Generasi Mampan Masa Hadapan’ programme with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today.

Dr Mohd Azam added that the improved system would enable schools to provide earlier and more targeted interventions.

“MoE offers 18 forms of assistance for students at risk of dropping out, including those facing financial difficulties and other issues. The ministry, together with the State Education Departments and District Education Offices, will determine the most suitable intervention,” he said.

In a written reply published on the official Parliament website yesterday, the MoE reported that as of Feb 6, a total of 8,076 candidates for the 2024 SPM examination had been absent for all written papers.