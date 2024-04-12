KUALA LUMPUR: The amount of explicit content generated using artificial intelligence (AI) has been rising each year, with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) removing 1,225 of such content as of Dec 1, compared to just 186 in 2022, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said child sexual exploitation content removed by MCMC also surged to 800 this year compared to 34 in 2022.

“Therefore, we propose an amendment to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), where anyone found to be distributing explicit content for commercial purposes could face up to five years in jail, a fine of up to RM1 million, or both,“ she said.

She was responding to a supplementary question from S.Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) regarding enforcement and regulatory measures to prevent the spread of obscene content targeting youth.

Teo said that AI technology is widely used by scammers, adding that within just 13 days, MCMC managed to identify 274 fake advertisements on Facebook that impersonated the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“These scammers are paying Meta to deceive Malaysians. We must ensure these platforms are held accountable. They cannot be allowed to accept money from scammers to con Malaysians,“ she said.

In response to the original question from Nordin Ahmad Ismail (PN-Lumut) regarding initiatives to encourage social media influencers to produce positive and beneficial content, Teo said the Communications Ministry strives to support and promote useful content creation on digital platforms.

She said that among the programmes are courses and seminars organised by the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), such as the Effective Content Creator on TikTok course, held on Sept 26 and 27 to empower creators in producing content that educates and inspires, leaving a positive impact on society.

In addition, she said, the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) has also collaborated with multiple parties to ensure widespread efforts to raise awareness and educate the public, including the Creators IRL event launched on Aug 8, aimed at addressing online safety issues and fraud.

“The Creators IRL programme also provides a grant totalling RM80,000 for 10 selected content creators to help them produce high-impact content that can affect change in online safety issues,“ she said.

Teo added that under Budget 2025, the government allocates RM30 million to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) to carry out the MADANI Creative Youth Community initiative to help youth produce high-quality, high-impact creative content, particularly in the film industry.