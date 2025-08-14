AI-generated Jalur Gemilang images need checks to avoid disrespect

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Information (JAPEN) has warned that AI-generated visuals of the Jalur Gemilang must be monitored to prevent inaccuracies that may disrespect national symbols.

Mohd Sabri Abdullah, director of JAPEN’s National Policy Publications Division, stated that while AI is useful, human oversight is necessary due to potential errors.

“AI models may lack official references and combine elements incorrectly, leading to distorted flag depictions if prompts are unclear,” he explained during a media briefing.

Creators must verify AI-generated flag images for correct colours, proportions, and stripe counts to meet official standards.

“Respecting the flag doesn’t limit creativity but requires principled and respectful expression,” he added, emphasising the importance of human expertise in flag protocols.

Azman Ishak, deputy division secretary for Awards and International Conference, reminded the public that modifying the Jalur Gemilang in logos or designs is prohibited.

Official flag usage guidelines are accessible at https://dbook.penerangan.gov.my/dbook/?product_cat=kenegaraan.

This year’s National Day celebration, themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, will be held at Dataran Putrajaya on 31 August.

Malaysia Day will be observed in Penang on 16 September. - Bernama