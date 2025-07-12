AI mastery essential for progressive society says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING: Mastering artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer optional but essential for building a progressive, inclusive, and competitive society, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Petra Jaya, said in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, enhancing digital skills is a shared responsibility that benefits individuals, families, and the wider community.

“Learning has no age limit. As long as we are able, seeking knowledge is a noble pursuit that benefits not just ourselves, but also those around us.

“In a world that is constantly changing, it is our responsibility to keep improving our skills and adapting to digital transformation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Fadillah visited the ‘AI for MY Future’ training programme held in the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency at the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) in Kuching.

The programme brought together 150 participants, including 51 community leaders, 33 teachers, and 24 entrepreneurs, and focused on the application of AI in areas such as data analytics, document creation, and digital management and reporting.

Fadillah highlighted the value of tools like Microsoft Co-Pilot, especially for community leaders who often work without sufficient administrative support.

“With tools like Microsoft Co-Pilot, they can now carry out their duties more efficiently and professionally – from preparing reports and communication materials to managing data,” he said.

He also thanked the organisers and encouraged similar initiatives to be extended to other areas.

“My message to all participants - with the knowledge and understanding of AI and digital transformation, we not only enhance our individual capabilities but also drive meaningful change in our communities,” he added. - Bernama