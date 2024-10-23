AI not a threat to media industry - Veteran Newsman

KUCHING: The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology should not be viewed as a threat to the media industry.

The Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) president Datuk Yong Soo Heong said that the skills of reporters are still much needed in the industry, especially in providing human touch and real-world observations.

“AI will not replace reporters because we still need the abilities and observational skills of journalists to know what should be highlighted and what should be prioritised.

“Yes, AI is a very useful tool, but we cannot allow AI to take over; we must control the machine. AI can help, but we should be in the driver’s seat,” he told reporters after attending a mini forum on ‘New Media Landscape in the Digital Era’ here today.

Commenting on the challenges that AI poses to the media industry, Yong said that media literacy is important, especially in empowering news consumers to critically assess AI-generated content.

The veteran newsman said that news consumers must also be able to differentiate between fake or inaccurately manipulated news and real news.

He said that the use of AI in the media industry cannot be dismissed, as it allows media practitioners to be more productive and conduct research more quickly.

“AI can shorten the time needed for research - it surpasses Google or going to the library. However, the producer of the news or the journalist must be skilled at identifying what is correct and what is not accurately presented.

“This is important because these AI tools are foreign-based and may not have the complete picture on a local scale or perspective,” he added.