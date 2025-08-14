MACC probes military officers in southern Malaysia smuggling case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will request further details from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) to advance its probe into a smuggling syndicate linked to military personnel.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the need for classified reports to assist investigations focused on the Straits of Melaka near Melaka and Johor.

“I would like to thank the Chief of Defence Force for supporting the MACC and facilitating our investigation.”

Azam added that MACC will approach MINDEF for confidential documents to strengthen the case.

Three active and two former senior officers from the army and navy were detained under Op Sohor for allegedly aiding smuggling operations.

Ten individuals, including an Indonesian national, were arrested in the Klang Valley during the operation.

The joint effort involved MACC’s Intelligence Division and the Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad (ACTS).

All suspects were presented at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for remand under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama