AICHR aims to adopt landmark human rights declarations at ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) is working towards adopting two major human rights declarations at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October.

These declarations, focused on environmental rights and inclusive development, mark a significant milestone under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship.

Malaysia’s AICHR representative, Edmund Bon Tai, confirmed that the drafts for the ‘ASEAN Declaration on the Right to a Safe, Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment’ and the ‘Declaration on Promoting the Right to Development and Peace’ are nearing completion.

Both documents have been in development for two years.

“It will be a landmark declaration if we can adopt it. It will only be the second declaration on human rights that ASEAN adopts since the 2012 ASEAN Human Rights Declaration,“ Bon told reporters after attending the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface Meeting.

The environmental rights declaration, strongly supported by Malaysia, addresses pressing regional concerns such as climate change, pollution, and displacement due to environmental degradation. Bon explained that the framework includes principles like public participation in environmental decisions, freedom of information, and access to justice.

The second declaration builds on ASEAN’s 2012 human rights commitments, emphasising the right to development—a concept unique to ASEAN that extends beyond economic growth to include political, social, and cultural progress.

“If we manage to adopt both declarations in October, it would be the first time in 13 years that ASEAN adopts two human rights declarations in a single year,“ Bon said. He stressed that these declarations would serve as practical tools for ASEAN citizens, making human rights more tangible.

Bon, who currently chairs AICHR, also highlighted efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s peacebuilding approach. The commission is developing a conflict resolution framework to ensure consistent responses to regional disputes, including the Myanmar crisis.

Additionally, Malaysia has proposed November 18 as ASEAN Human Rights Day, though the final decision rests with ASEAN leaders.

Vietnam’s AICHR representative, Nguyen Trung Thanh, emphasised the need for ASEAN unity, stating, “ASEAN must be there for ASEAN. ASEAN-driven, ASEAN-centred, people-centred, driven by ASEAN, motivated by ASEAN and for the interests of ASEAN in a changing world.” - Bernama