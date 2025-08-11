Air Force veteran marks national month with flag-adorned ride

KUANTAN: Every year, Aug 1 marks a special date for 64-year-old Mohd Mustafa Abu Bakar, a moment he eagerly awaits to deck out his motorcycle in flags, signalling the start of the National Month.

This year was no different for the former Air Force veteran, affectionately known as Pak Mus. Staying true to his tradition, he adorned his beloved motorcycle and helmet with dozens of Jalur Gemilang in various sizes, along with the Pahang state flag, all in his personal campaign to ignite the spirit of independence.

Riding through town on his scooter, draped with 75 flags and accompanied by patriotic songs, the decorated veteran becomes a moving spectacle, drawing smiles, photographs and videos from people of all ages.

“I look forward to Aug 1 every year. By midnight, my motorcycle is fully decorated in flags and ready to roll. This is my way of showing love for my country and reminding people that the independence month has begun, and that we should embrace it,” he said.

For Pak Mus, the initiative is more than just a personal ritual; it is a responsibility to lift the Merdeka spirit and appreciate the peace and unity enjoyed today as a multiracial nation.

Adding a special touch to his patriotic display, the food stall owner never hesitates to spend his own money on hundreds of mini flags, small tokens he happily hands out to the public, especially children who are fascinated by his flag-covered motorcycle.

“Each day, I’ll make my way to two or three popular spots like Teluk Cempedak and Dataran Sekilau, carrying a loudspeaker. I’ll park my motorcycle, play patriotic songs such as Inilah Barisan Kita, and do my part to lift the community’s Merdeka spirit,” said the former Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel, who served for 13 years from 1981.

“And when I see children asking for the flags on my motorcycle, I feel bad to say no. So I give them another Jalur Gemilang to make them happy,” he added with a smile.

A father of three, Pak Mus said the encouragement he receives from the public fuels his passion to continue the tradition he began in 2019.

His initiative has also drawn warm responses from Malaysians of all backgrounds as well as tourists, who often stop to take pictures with him.

A native of Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, Mustafa is grateful for the courtesy shown by fellow road users whenever he rides his flag-adorned motorcycle.

“Motorists of all races have been very sporting. They even smile and give me space at traffic lights. I take it as a sign of respect for our national pride, the Jalur Gemilang,” he said, hoping more people will take the initiative to fly the flag at home.

“One home, one flag — that’s how we can keep the Merdeka spirit alive and show our patriotism,” he urged.

“Gaining independence was no easy feat. Many sacrificed for the peace and unity we enjoy today. Let’s all take responsibility to preserve it,” he added.