Air quality safe after chemical tanker collision on Second Link bridge

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has assured the public that air quality remains safe after two chemical tanker lorries collided on the Second Link bridge yesterday.

The incident, which occurred at KM0.8 of the PLUS Expressway, involved a red trailer carrying propylene glycol and a white trailer transporting sodium hypochlorite.

Senior Fire Officer II Nurmala Sideli, the operations commander, stated that a Hazmat team from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station conducted air quality assessments using Gasmet FTiR and GFG Multi Gas Detector devices.

“No hazardous chemicals were detected in the air, and there were no signs of contamination on the water surface,“ she said.

The red trailer’s ISO tank, containing propylene glycol, detached and fell into the sea after rear-ending the white trailer, which had broken down on the road shoulder.

Fortunately, the white trailer’s tank was empty and confirmed to be leak-free.

The driver of the red lorry received initial treatment at Gelang Patah Health Clinic before being hospitalized, while the other driver escaped unharmed.

A motorcyclist also skidded at the scene but sustained no serious injuries.

Nurmala added that the fallen ISO tank is now under the supervision of the Marine Police and Marine Department.

The site has been declared safe and handed over to PLUS Malaysia Berhad and the Royal Malaysia Police. - Bernama