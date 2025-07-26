Malaysia proposes peace process for Cambodia-Thailand border conflict

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will continue engaging with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand to propose a peace process in response to the border conflict between the two countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had expressed appreciation for his initiative to propose a peace process and a ceasefire.

“There is still some exchange of fire (along the Thailand-Cambodia border). So I have asked Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to liaise with the respective foreign ministries and, if possible, I will continue engaging with them myself – at least to halt the fighting,” he said.

Anwar spoke to reporters after attending the 50th Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Finals here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Yesterday, Anwar said the government does not take lightly the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and its impact on Malaysia.

Bernama reported that the Prime Minister welcomed the positive signals and willingness shown by Bangkok and Phnom Penh in considering the implementation of a ceasefire to prevent further conflict.

Media reports stated that Thai and Cambodian troops clashed on Thursday in the disputed border area, with both sides blaming each other for initiating the latest confrontation.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations have been escalating since May 28, following a deadly incident in the Preah Vihear area that claimed the life of a Cambodian soldier.

The two countries have been at odds for decades over their still-undemarcated 817-kilometre border, and the dispute continues to strain diplomatic relations. - Bernama