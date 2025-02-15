GEORGE TOWN: A special air-sea rescue demonstration by the Special Task and Rescue (STAR) Team of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) captivated thousands of visitors at the agency’s two-decade anniversary celebration at Karpal Singh Drive here, today.

For nearly half an hour, visitors were treated to a thrilling performance by the STAR team, who reenacted a piracy scenario at sea involving a merchant vessel in Malaysia’s maritime zone, with support from the agency’s air assets.

The sound of pyrotechnic explosions and the agility of the team members using fast-roping techniques to storm the captive ship also enlivened the atmosphere before the performance ended with the AS365 N3 dan AW139 helicopter formation flypast.

Also present to watch the demonstration were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and MMEA director-general Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah.

The MMEA today celebrated its 20th anniversary with the theme ‘Dua Dekad Maritim Malaysia, Perisai Samudera Negara’.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said this year’s MMEA anniversary celebration was also enlivened by a ‘Fleet Review’ featuring 13 maritime vessels, Perkasa, Benteng and Petir boats as well as the agency’s AW139 and Dauphine aircraft.

“The Maritim Perkasa Carnival is also being held over three days, starting yesterday, featuring exhibitions from security agencies, interactive activities, sales of small and medium industry (SMI) products, and a special performance by Datuk Awie,” he said.

During the celebration, various awards were also presented, including the Laksamana Cup for the Best Maritime Region, which was awarded to the Maritime Regions of Sabah and Labuan, as well as the Perkasa Cup for the Best Maritime Vessel, which went to KM Tun Fatimah.

A new Maritim Malaysia Special Award was also presented to former director-generals of MMEA in recognition of their contributions to the development and administration of the agency.