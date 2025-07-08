AirAsia plans expanded Penang flights to boost regional connectivity

GEORGE TOWN: AirAsia is considering expanding flight routes to Penang as part of its regional growth strategy, aiming to enhance connectivity for one of Malaysia’s top tourist hubs.

The airline is assessing potential new destinations while ensuring operational sustainability and commercial viability.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra stated that the airline prioritises routes with strong demand. “Our role is to connect places and people, but sustainability is key. We’re studying multiple Penang routes,“ he said during the ‘AirAsia RedRun’ press conference.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai highlighted AirAsia’s significant role in Penang’s air traffic, with 1.8 million passengers in the first half of 2024. The airline operates 239 weekly flights, linking Penang to seven international and five domestic destinations, including Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia’s RedRun event will debut in Penang on September 28 at Gurney Plaza, featuring 3km, 5km, and 10km races. Registrations close on August 18, 2025. - Bernama