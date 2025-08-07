Airbnb boosts Malaysia’s economy with RM9.2 billion in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbnb activity contributed RM9.2 billion to Malaysia’s economy in 2024, making up five per cent of the tourism sector’s GDP, according to an Oxford Economics survey.

The online platform supported four per cent of tourism-related employment, equating to one in every 26 jobs in the industry.

Airbnb-linked economic activity helped sustain around 93,600 jobs and generated RM2.1 billion in wage income.

Beyond tourism, Airbnb injected RM1.4 billion into manufacturing, RM1.2 billion into transport and storage, and RM1.2 billion into food and beverage services.

Guest spending on accommodation and other expenses reached RM11 billion in 2024.

Host earnings further boosted local economies through property maintenance, services, and personal spending.

Domestic travel rebounded strongly, with Malaysians making up 67 per cent of Airbnb guests, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

International travellers accounted for 33 per cent of guests, more than double their 2022 share.

Over 80 per cent of international guests came from the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting its importance as a key market.

More than half of Airbnb guest spending occurred outside Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Non-urban areas contributed 62 per cent of Airbnb’s GDP impact and supported 63,500 jobs.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s country head for Southeast Asia and India, said the platform helps distribute economic benefits nationwide.

He added that Airbnb’s role in supporting local businesses and job creation is highly rewarding. - Bernama